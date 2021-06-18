EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is falling to reach 1.1885. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 1.1950 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.2012.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues falling to reach 1.3888. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1.4000 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3800.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 72.42; after expanding the range up to 72.65, it has returned to 72.42 to test it from above. Possibly, the pair may start another growth to reach 72.72 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 71.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still correcting towards 110.06. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 111.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9120, USDCHF is consolidating below this level. Today, the pair may start a new correction to reach 0.9050 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9292.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming another descending structure towards 0.7500 and may later resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7626.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting towards 70.90. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 75.55 or even reach 78.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1767.06; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1844.50. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1761.70.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4216.8. Today, the asset may correct downwards to reach 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.



