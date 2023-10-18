EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has its support level at 1.0533. Today the market is forming a growth movement to 1.0599. Upon reaching it, the market could form a link of decline to 1.0565 (with a test from above). Practically, a consolidation range might form around 1.0565. Escaping the range upwards, the price could continue the correction wave to 1.0640. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.0500 might open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has its support level at 1.2133 and continues rising to 1.2242. A decline to 1.2112 could follow. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around 1.2160.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 149.84. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the rise might continue to 159.15 with a decline to 149.70 to follow. Next, an increase to 150.75 is expected.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has rebounded from 0.9031 downwards. Today the market is falling to 0.8980. Upon reaching this level, a link of growth to 0.9012 might follow (with a test from below). Next, the price could drop to 0.8900.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has its support level at 0.6338. Upon reaching it, the price might drop to 0.6336. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming. With an escape from the range downwards, the wave could extend to 0.6272.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 91.00. Today the market is correcting this wave of growth. The correction might extend to 89.47 (with a test from above). Next, the price could rise to 92.92. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1921.60. Today the market has extended the range to 1942.00. With an escape downwards, a wave to 1869.60 might develop. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4348.0. Today a link of decline to 4301.1 and a rise to 4348.0 might follow (with a test from below). With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave to 4212.0 could open. This is the first target.



