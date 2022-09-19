EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 0.9992. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 1.0040 and then fall with the target at 0.9920, or even extend this structure down to 0.9800.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having reached the short-term downside target at 1.1350, GBPUSD is expected to grow and test 1.1470 from below. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1200.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 143.25. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 144.00 and then fall to return to 143.25. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 144.99; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to break 141.99 and then continue falling with the target at 140.99.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9640. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 0.9666 and then fall to test 0.9640 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9715.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6670 along with the ascending structure towards 0.6725. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the short-term target at 0.6610.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 92.50. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 89.00. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 97.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1668.60. Today, the metal may grow to reach 1683.11 and then resume falling towards 1652.00. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 1700.00.





S&P 500

After breaking 3885.0 to the downside and reaching 3836.0, the S&P index has returned to 3885.0 to test it from below. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 3770.0, or even extend this structure down to 3733.3.



