EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a declining impulse to 1.0596. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The range is expected to expand to 1.0573. Then growth to 1.0596 and a decline to 1.0530 should follow. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair demonstrated a declining impulse to 1.2170. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of correction to 1.2316 is not excluded. After the correction is over, another structure of decline to 1.2020 may from. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair demonstrated a structure of decline to 136.06. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A decline to 134.60 is expected. The goal is local.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair demonstrated an impulse of growth to 0.9345. Today a link of correction to 0.9304 is not excluded. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 0.9355 should begin, from where the wave should continue to 0.9390. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair demonstrated a second impulse of decline to 0.6677. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The range is expected to expand to 0.6660. Then growth to 0.6700 and a decline to 0.6555 should follow. The goal is local.





BRENT

Crude oil completed a wave of correction to 78.78. Today a structure of growth to 83.38 should develop. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 92.55 will open. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of correction to 1796.25. The whole structure is interpreted as a consolidation range around 1784.50. Today a new structure of decline to 1775.75 should form. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1756.56 will open. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 3876.0. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway to 3757.5 will open. Then growth to 3876.0 and a decline to 3681.0 should be expected. The goal is first.



