EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has demonstrated a link of growth to 1.0842. This structure is iinterpreted as a correction of the previous structure of decline. Today a new link of decline to 1.0765 is beginning. The goal is first. Then a correction to 1.0830 and a wave of decline to 1.0690 should follow. The goal is local.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 1.2312. A correction to 1.2390 has also happened. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards to 1.2260 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 1.2121 will open. The goal is local.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 130.00. An escape downwards and extension of the wave to 125.50 are expected. Then a wave of growth to 135.00 might begin.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has demonstrated a link of decline to 0.9147. Today a link of growth to 0.9191 should follow. Then a link of decline to 0.9130 is not excluded, followed by wave extension to 0.9270.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6872. Today the market is forming a correction to 0.6960. After it is over, a wave of of decline to 0.6780 should start. The goal is local.
BRENT
Brent has corrected to 84.00. Today a link of growth to 88.00 is forming. After this level is reached, a correction to 83.00 might begin, followed by growth to 93.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a wide consolidation range around 1915.15. Now it has extended to 1935.00. Today a link of decline to 1915.15 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, the structure of growth might continue to 1895.25.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3925.0. An escape downwards to 3830.0 is expected. The goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 3925.0 is not excluded (a test from below).
