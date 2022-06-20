EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.0500. With an escape upwards, the correction might continue to 1.0620, followed by a decline to 1.0220. With an escape downwards, a pathway directly to 1.0220 will open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2222. With an escape upwards, a correctional pathway to 1.2502 will open. Then a decline to 1.2177 will become possible. And after this level is broken away as well, a pathway down to 1.1818 will open. With an escape from the range downwards, the trend might directly continue to 1.1818.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair is forming a consolidation range around 134.48. Today the pair might grow to 136.36 and fall to 133.50.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair keeps developing a consolidation range around 0.9690. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.9577 will open. Then growth to 0.9811 will become possible. And with a breakaway of this level upwards as well, growth to 1.0088 will become possible.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6935. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6824 will open. With an escape upwards, a correction to 0.7000 will become possible. Then a decline to 0.6824 might follow.
BRENT
Oil completed a correction at 113.30. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape upwards to 121.50 is expected. With a breakaway of this level upwards, too, the trend might continue to 129.60.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1835.95. A link of growth to 1866.00 is expected, followed by probably one more declining wave to 1772.27.
S&P 500
The stock index completed another declining wave to 3682.9. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A decline to 3500.0 is expected, followed by growth to 3850.0.
