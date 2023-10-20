Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.10.2023

20.10.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has escaped a consolidation range upwards, completing a new wave of correction to 1.0650. A structure of decline to 1.0530 is forming today. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.0577 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0520 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 1.0485.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues developing a declining wave to 1.2081. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.2215 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2048.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 150.13. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 149.74 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 150.75.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a movement within a declining wave to 0.8908. A link of growth to 0.8980 might follow. Next, a decline to 0.8888 and a rise to 0.9054 could form.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a declining movement to 0.6279. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6317 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6272.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 92.92. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 90.77 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 95.00 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 97.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a wave of growth to 1987.22. After the price reaches this level, a new declining wave to 1898.00 could follow. Next, a wave of growth to 1939.20 is expected.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has completed a declining wave to 4263.3. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of correction to 4300.0 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4212.5 could follow.

S&P 500
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

