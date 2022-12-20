EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.0530.After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0590 is not excluded, followed by falling to 1.0460. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues declining to 1.2020. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2171 is not excluded, followed by falling to 1.1900. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 132.34. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 134.93 is not excluded, followed by falling to 131.70. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.9294. A link of decline to 0.9242 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9363. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6555. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6699 is not excluded, followed by falling to 0.6500. The goal is first.





BRENT

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 80.40. An escape upwards and further growth to 85.55 is expected. A link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed an impulse of decline to 1783.73. Today the market has corrected to 1795.00. A decline to 1780.60 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 1763.30 is expected. The goal is first.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 3760.0. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 3876.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3677.7. The goal is first.



