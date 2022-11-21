EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0280. Today we expect a consolidation range to develop around this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a pathway to 1.0165 will open. The goal is local.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 1.1777. After this level is reached, we expect a consolidation range to develop. With an escape downwards, the wave might continue to 1.1588. The goal is local. And after this goal is hit, a correction to 1.1777 might follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues forming a wave of growth to 141.95. After this level is reached, a correction to 139.70 might start, followed by growth to 144.66.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.9630. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9515 might happen, followed by growth to 0.9666.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6612. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 0.6700 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6555.
BRENT
Crude oil has extended a structure of decline to 85.88. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 91.50 is expected, from where a link of decline to 85.00 is not excluded. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 95.55 should begin.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of a declining wave to 1748.70. Today a consolidation range should form around this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1729.50 will open.
S&P 500
The stock index continues a wave of decline to 3873.7. After this level is reached, a correction to 3960.0 should begin, followed by a decline to 3777.7, from where the wave will possibly extend to 3555.5.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.