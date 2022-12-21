Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 21.12.2022

21.12.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1.0530 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0595 is not excluded (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0460. The goal is first.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.2130. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a decline to 1.2020 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2130 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1900. The goal is first.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 131.60. After this level is reached, the market may correct to 132.85 and fall to 128.30. The goal is first.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.9242. Today the market is aiming up at 0.9294. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway for growth to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6685. An escape from the range downwards and a wave of decline to 0.6500 are expected, followed by growth to 0.6685.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 80.40 without any bright trend. An escape upwards and growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has extended the consolidation range to 1820.60. Today a decline to 1797.22 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1763.30 should open. The goal is first.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3778.0. Today a link of correction to 3894.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3759.7, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano