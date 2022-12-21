EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.0595. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1.0530 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0595 is not excluded (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0460. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 1.2130. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a decline to 1.2020 will open. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2130 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1900. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 131.60. After this level is reached, the market may correct to 132.85 and fall to 128.30. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.9242. Today the market is aiming up at 0.9294. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway for growth to 0.9363 will open. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6685. An escape from the range downwards and a wave of decline to 0.6500 are expected, followed by growth to 0.6685.





BRENT

Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 80.40 without any bright trend. An escape upwards and growth to 85.55 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 82.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 92.50. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has extended the consolidation range to 1820.60. Today a decline to 1797.22 is expected. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1763.30 should open. The goal is first.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3778.0. Today a link of correction to 3894.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3759.7, from where the trend might continue to 3644.4. The goal is first.



