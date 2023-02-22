EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0637. Today the market may perform a link of correction to 1.0666. Then the price might drop to 1.0586, and with a breakaway of this level a pathway down to 1.0579 should open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2146. Today the market might form a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.2000 should open. And if this level is also broken away, the wave might continue to 1.1866.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 135.21. Today the market is correcting. A link of correction to 134.44 is not excluded. Then growth to 135.91 is expected, from where the wave might continue to 136.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9260. Today the quotes may grow to 0.9288, from where the wave might continue to 0.9300.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6840. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level, and with an escape downwards, the wave should continue to 0.6800, and the trend should continue to 0.6777.





BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 82.40. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 80.87 should open. With a breakaway o this level, the price should proceed to 80.77 and grow to 83.73.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of correction to 1843.33. Today it might decline to 1831.10. Then a consolidation range should develop around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave might continue to 1818.18. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a decline to 1815.00 should follow.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4000.0. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4055.0 should open. Then the wave of decline should continue to 3085.3.



