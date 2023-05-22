EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has risen to 1.0827 and now rests in a consolidation range below it. If the quotes break the range downwards, the range might extend to 1.0740. If the price escapes it upwards, the correction could continue to 1.0896, after which a decline to 1.0700 might follow.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2483. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the correction might continue to 1.2512. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline might continue to 1.2350. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 137.42. Today the market is correcting to 138.09. Next, a decline to 137.40 might follow. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 136.66 could also open. After that, a correction to 137.44 will be quite possible. After the correction is over, a decline to 136.05 can be expected. This is the first target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.8969. Today the pair might rise to 0.9020. In case the pair escapes this range downwards, a decline to 0.8942 can be expected. And if the quotes escape it upwards, the potential for a rise to 0.9103 could open.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.6674. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price escapes the range upwards, the correction might continue to 0.6696. And with a breakout of the range downwards, a wave of decline to 0.6593 might form. Next, growth to 0.6700 is expected.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction to 75.55. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 73.33 is not excluded. Next, growth to 78.00 could follow, from where the trend could continue to 80.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1984.10. Today the market is consolidating under this level. Extension of the range to 1989.20 is not excluded. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1945.60 could open. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has performed an impulse of decline to 4181.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape from the range downwards and a decline to 4140.0 are expected, from where the wave could continue to 4106.8.



