EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has escaped a consolidation range upwards, completing a structure of growth to 1.0994. A link of corrective decline to 1.0950 is not excluded today, followed by a rise to 1.1000. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 1.0890 might start.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2690 and a correction to 1.2780. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.2670 might open. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 1.2840 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2670.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 142.33. A decline to 141.10 might happen today. After the price reaches this level, a rise to 143.20 might begin.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.8920. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 0.8955 is expected. Next, a new link of decline to 0.8914 is not excluded.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of decline to 0.6740 and a correction to 0.6805. Today a new link of decline could develop to 0.6717. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 0.6800 is expected to begin.
BRENT
Brent has completed a structure of growth to 77.20. A link of decline to 76.06 is expected today. Next, a structure of growth to 77.77 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 79.25. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a wave of decline to 1919.19. Today the market has corrected to 1937.55 (a test from below). Next, a new structure of decline is expected to develop to 1917.00, from where the trend could continue to 1906.60. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1940.00 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1901.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a link of decline to 4357.2. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4404.4 could begin. Next, a decline to 4300.7 is expected. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.