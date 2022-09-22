Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 22.09.2022

22.09.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.9814 along with the correction up to 0.9900. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9800, or even extend this structure down to 0.9760.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 1.1237 along with the correction up to 1.1344, GBPUSD has starting a new decline with the target at 1.1211 and may even extend this structure down to 1.1200.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking 144.50 upwards, USDJPY is still growing to reach 145.50. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 143.80.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9698 along with the correction down to 0.9625, USDCHF is consolidating above the latter level. Possibly, the pair may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9729.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.6622 along with the correction up to 0.6690, AUDUSD has reached the predicted downside target at 0.6593; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6570.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has finished the ascending wave at 93.50; right now, it is falling towards 89.00 and may later grow to break 93.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 96.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1653.70 along with the correction up to 1685.50, Gold is still falling towards with the target at 1650.50 and may later extend this structure down to 1645.50.

GOLD
S&P 500

After reaching the downside target at 3770.0, the S&P index is consolidating around this level. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 3690.0 and then start a new growth with the target at 3916.0.

S&P 500
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

