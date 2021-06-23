EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction, EURUSD is falling with the short-term target at 1.1750. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 1.1940 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1660.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues the correction to reach 1.3941. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3757.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 73.30. Today, the pair may fall towards 72.33 and then grow to reach 72.85, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. After breaking this range to the downside, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 71.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 110.60 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading upwards with the target at 111.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correction at 0.9180. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9292 and then continue moving upwards to reach 0.9400. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9127.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 0.7560, AUDUSD is expected to form a new descending structure towards 0.7400. Later, the market may start another growth to return to 0.7560 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7340.





BRENT

Brent continues growing towards 75.75 and may later correct to reach 71.40, thus forming a new consolidation range between ерese two levels. After breaking this range to the downside, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 70.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1761.87 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and fall with the target at 1750.70. Otherwise, the market may correct towards 1833.20 and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target.





S&P 500

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, the S&P index is still moving upwards to reach 4303.3. Later, the market may correct towards 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4400.0.



