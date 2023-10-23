EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.0570. A link of decline to 1.0550 is not excluded today. Next, the range could extend to 1.0620. A price decline to 1.0570 might follow.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.2151. A declining link to 1.2080 might follow today. Next, a rise to 1.2151 (with a test from below) and a decline to 1.2050 could be expected. The trend might later continue to 1.2000 from the 1.2050 level.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues forming a consolidation range around 149.75. An upward movement to 150.15 might form today. Next, a decline to 149.75 (with a test from above) and a rise to 150.75 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has formed a consolidation range around 0.8902. Today the market is exiting this range upwards. Practically, the potential for an upward movement to 0.8995 has opened. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.8870 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 0.9055 might follow. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues developing a consolidation range under 0.6319. A decline to 0.6280 might follow, from where the trend could extend to 0.6272. Next, a rise to 0.6333 might form.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 90.70. A declining movement to 89.30 might follow today. Next, a rise to 93.33 is expected, from where the trend could extend to 95.00. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is moving within a wave of decline to 1947.50. After the price reaches this level, it could correct to 1972.50. Next, a decline to 1893.80 is expected. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has extended a consolidation range to 4218.0. A link of growth to 4250.0 might follow today. Next, a decline to 4166.0 is expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4250.0 might begin, followed by a drop to 4110.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.