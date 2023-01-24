EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has corrected to 1.0846. Today the market goes on developing a structure of growth to 1.0948. After this level is reached, the pair may correct to 1.0840. Then the quotes might grow to 1.0965 and extend the wave to 1.0980.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair corrected to 1.2323. Today the market continues developing the wave of growth to 1.2474. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.2313 should start.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 130.88. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 129.16. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 131.17 might start, followed by a decline to 128.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9156. Practically, the market has formed a consolidation range around 0.9155. With an escape downwards, a new structure of decline to 0.9038 might form. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 0.9273 should open.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has corrected to 0.6969. Today a structure of growth is forming to 0.7069. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6969 should start, from where the trend might continue to 0.6870.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 88.98. Today a link of correction to 87.15 is not excluded. Then growth to 90.30 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 93.06.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1911.50. Today the market continues developing the wave of growth to 1948.33. After this level will be reached, a correction to 1922.22 will not be excluded, followed by growth to 1967.87.





S&P 500

The stock index completed a link of growth to 4040.0. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape downwards, a new wave of decline to 3855.5 should start. The goal is first.



