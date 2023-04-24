EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The stock index has completed yet another correction to 1.0995. Today the market is forming a link of yet another declining wave to 1.0940. If this level breaks, a pathway down to 1.0903 could open, from where the wave has c chance to extend to 1.0888. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 1.0940 is not excluded.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2366. Today the market corrects to 1.2451. At the moment, there is a consolidation range formed under this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, a pathway down to 1.2373 could open. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway for a decline to 1.2330 could open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has reached the goal of correction at 133.55. Growth to 134.47 could follow today. And if this level breaks upwards as well, a pathway for growth to 135.10 will open, from where the structure of the wave could develop to 135.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.8925. The range could extend to 0.8890 today. Next, a wave of growth to 0.8955 could start, from where the structure could extend to 0.9000.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6666. Then growth to 0.6715 could follow, accompanies by a decline to 0.6600.





BRENT

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 80.50. The range could extend to 79.40 today. Then growth to 82.20 could follow. The target is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1990.30. At the moment, the market is forming a structure of decline to 79.40. Next, growth to 82.20 could follow. The target is first.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4140.0 without any bright trend. At a certain point, the market extended the range downwards to 4117.5 and returned to 4140.0 (a test from below). Then a decline to 4077.0 could follow. The target is local.



