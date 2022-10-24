Sign InOpen an account
Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 24.10.2022

24.10.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair performer a wave of decline to 0.970, then demonstrated an impulse of growth to 0.9823. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.9942 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9823.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1060, followed by an impulse of growth to 1.1300. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Another link of growth to 1.1488 is expected with a perspective of growth to 1.1560. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.1300 should start.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair performed a wave of decline to 145.50, followed by an impulse of growth to 148.92. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 148.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.92.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair performed a a wave of growth to 1.0145. Today the market will continue a link of correction to 0.9925. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 1.0370 is expected.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair performed a wave of decline to 0.6211. Then the market performed an impulse of growth to 0.6327. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.6431 is expected to develop, followed by a decline to 0.6300 with a perspective of further falling to 0.6170.

BRENT

Oil performed a correction to 91.11, followed by an impulse of growth to 93.10. Today the market us consolidating around this level. Another wave of growth to 95.40 is expected, after which a new wave of decline to 93.30 should start.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performed a wave of decline to 1617.50 and an impulse of growth to 1652.00. A consolidation range is forming around this level. Another impulse of growth to 1683.60 is expected, followed by a possible decline to 1652.00.

S&P 500

The stock index completed a correction to 3633.3, followed by an impulse of growth to 3746.0. Today the market is consolidating around this level. A new impulse of growth to 3860.0 is expected, followed by a wave of decline to 3680.0.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

