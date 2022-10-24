EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair performer a wave of decline to 0.970, then demonstrated an impulse of growth to 0.9823. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.9942 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9823.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1060, followed by an impulse of growth to 1.1300. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Another link of growth to 1.1488 is expected with a perspective of growth to 1.1560. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.1300 should start.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 145.50, followed by an impulse of growth to 148.92. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 148.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.92.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair performed a a wave of growth to 1.0145. Today the market will continue a link of correction to 0.9925. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 1.0370 is expected.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 0.6211. Then the market performed an impulse of growth to 0.6327. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.6431 is expected to develop, followed by a decline to 0.6300 with a perspective of further falling to 0.6170.
BRENT
Oil performed a correction to 91.11, followed by an impulse of growth to 93.10. Today the market us consolidating around this level. Another wave of growth to 95.40 is expected, after which a new wave of decline to 93.30 should start.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold performed a wave of decline to 1617.50 and an impulse of growth to 1652.00. A consolidation range is forming around this level. Another impulse of growth to 1683.60 is expected, followed by a possible decline to 1652.00.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a correction to 3633.3, followed by an impulse of growth to 3746.0. Today the market is consolidating around this level. A new impulse of growth to 3860.0 is expected, followed by a wave of decline to 3680.0.
