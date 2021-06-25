EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1919. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.1991 and then resume falling to break 1.1850. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1800.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3930. Today, the pair may fall towards 1.3866 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1.4073. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3760.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After completing the descending structure at 72.15, USDRUB is expected to consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 72.00 or even reach 71.00; if to the upside – start another correction towards 72.80 and then fall to reach the above-mentioned target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating above 110.66. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 111.44; if to the downside – start another correction towards 110.40 or even reach 109.40 and then resume growing to reach the above-mentioned target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9180. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 0.9127; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 0.9340 or even reach 0.9400.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction by reaching 0.7666. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.7404.





BRENT

Brent has formed the consolidation range above 74.74. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 74.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 78.00; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 76.70.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1777.77 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and fall with the target at 1750.70. Otherwise, the market may correct towards 1833.20 and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1840.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4303.3. Later, the market may correct to reach 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4339.0.



