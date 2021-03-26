EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues trading downwards. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1752 and then start another growth towards 1.1845. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1707.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1,3732 to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue growing and reach 1.3800. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 1.3732.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 76.66. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 75.50 and then continue falling with the target at 74.50.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is moving upwards. Today, the pair may reach 109.35 and then fall towards 109.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing. Possibly, the pair may reach 0.9440 and then start a new correction with the target at 0.9340.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues consolidating below 0.7642 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.7516. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 0.7640 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7451.





BRENT

After finishing the descending structure at 60.85 along with the correction towards 62.85, Brent is expected to fall with the first correctional target at 60.00. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 65.55.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1727.00. Possibly, today the metal may form a new descending structure to expand the range down to 1711.67 and then start a new growth to reach 1776.08. Later, the market may correct to return to 1727.00 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 1813.88.





S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 3860.0 along with the ascending wave towards 3925.0, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 4000.0 and then start a new correction towards 3925.6.



