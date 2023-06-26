Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 26.06.2023

26.06.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed the first declining impulse to 1.0844. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 1.0930. After the correction is over, a new impulse of decline to 1.0840 might start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 1.0750 could open. This is a local target.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2744. At the moment, the market has extended the range down to 1.2683. A technical test of 1.2744 from below is expected today. Next, the pair might escape the range downwards, reaching 1.2650. And this is just half of the wave of decline.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 143.85. Today a correction to 141.70 is expected. After it is over, a new link of growth might develop to 144.88.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 0.9011. Today the market is correcting to 0.8942. After the correction is over, a new wave of growth to 0.9040 might begin.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6696. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction to 0.6755 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the trend could continue to 0.6588.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of correction to 72.30. Today a link of growth to 76.00 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 74.15 is not excluded. Next, a wave of growth to 78.47 might begin, from where the wave might continue to 80.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1936.80 (a test from below). At the moment, the market has completed an impulse of decline to 1917.90. Today the market is correcting this impulse, aiming at 1928.50. After the correction is over, the wave of decline could continue to 1905.55.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4336.0. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4379.0 might follow. Next, a decline to 4296.0 is expected. This is the first target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano