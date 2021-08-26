EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1726, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1782 and may later fall to reach 1.1755. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach 1.1755, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 1.1663.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to grow towards 1.3773 and may later fall to reach 1.3740. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.3780 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.3690. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3598.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished the descending structure at 73.63 along with the ascending wave towards 74.10, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 74.44 and then fall to test 74.10 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 74.66 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 73.33.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed another ascending structure towards the upside border at 110.08. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 110.30; if to the downside – form a new descending structure to break 109.06 and then continue falling within the downtrend with the target at 108.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9120 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside to reach 0.9166. Later, the market may break this level as well and continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9200.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues falling; by now, it has reached 0.7200. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 0.7240 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 0.7170.





BRENT

Brent continues forming the ascending impulse towards 72.22 and may later start a new correction to reach 68.60. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 72.50 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 81.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is falling towards 1780.98. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1819.00 and then start a new decline with the target at 1780.00.





S&P 500

After finishing the ascending structure at 4500.0, the S&P index is consolidating below this level and may later fall to reach 4479.0, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 4515.5; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 4435.5.



