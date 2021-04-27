EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 1.2060 along with the correction towards 1.2092, EURUSD has almost formed a new consolidation range between these two levels; right now, it is moving downwards. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1992; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 1.2128 and then start another decline towards the above-mentioned target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed the correction at 1.3915; right now, it is falling towards 1.3855. If later the price breaks the latter level to the downside, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3764.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 75.00. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.08.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking its consolidation range to the upside, USDJPY is expected to continue growing with the short-term target at 108.59. Later, the market may correct to test 108.15 from above and then start another growth to reach 108.80.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing towards 0.9167. Possibly, today the pair may break this level and continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9200.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking 0.7777 to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue growing towards 0.7864. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 0.7700 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7595.





BRENT

Brent is growing to break 65.65 and may later continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 67.26. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may return to 64.00 and then start a new growth to reach 68.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1780.20 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break this range to the upside and resume trading within the uptrend towards 1825.99 or even reach the short-term target at 1840.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4203.0 and may later correct to reach 4070.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4330.5.



