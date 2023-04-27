Technical Analysis & Forecast 27.04.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of a wave of growth to 1.1094. At a certain point, the market formed a consolidation range under this level. The quotes could drop to 1.1030 today. And if this level breaks as well, a pathway down to 1.0966 could open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2515. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 1.2428 looks possible today. And if this level also breaks downwards, a pathway to 1.2406 could open. The target is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 133.00. At a certain point, the market returned to 133.70 (a test from below). A new wave of decline to 132.90 could develop today, from where the wave could continue to 132.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair completed a wave of decline to 0.8852. Today the market has completed an impulse of growth to 0.8919. A consolidation range is likely to form at the current highs. With an escape from the range upwards, the wave could develop to 0.8962.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6616. If the price breaks the range upwards, a link of correction to 0.6666 is not excluded (a test from below). With an escape from the range downwards, a wave of decline to 0.6568 could develop.





BRENT

Brent formed a consolidation range around 80.14. Escaping the range downwards, the price completed a structure of a declining wave to 77.50. A consolidation range is expected to develop above this level today. If the price breaks it upwards, a wave of growth to 81.75 could start, from where the wave could continue to 82.85. The target is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1983.87. A correction to 2000.55 could follow today. Then the wave could extend to 1972.72, from where the trend could continue to 1966.20.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4052.6. A correction to 4102.0 could follow. Then a decline to 4026.5 looks possible, followed by growth to 4100.0.



