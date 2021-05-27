Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 27.05.2021

27.05.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.2262 and finishing the descending structure at 1.2200, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range below the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.2230; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2131.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.4170, GBPUSD is expected to consolidate around it. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the short-term target at 1.4042.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.70. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction to reach 74.70; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 72.22.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending impulse at 109.04, USDJPY is consolidating around it. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 109.38. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 109.04.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.8975, USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9020. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 0.8975.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7723. Today, the pair may correct to reach 0.7759 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7669.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is consolidating below 68.88. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 72.00 or even reach 74.00; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 66.68.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 1897.70, Gold is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 1883.21. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1897.72.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4141.0 without any particular direction. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4230.1 and then resume trading downwards to reach the downside border of the range at 4080.4. After breaking it, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 3944.4.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboForex 10 Years
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport