EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0890 and suggests developing yet another link of growth to 1.0951 with an escape from the range upwards. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.0840 could begin. And when this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.0750 might open. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a correction to 1.2751. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.2650 is expected. And with a breakout of this level as well downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 1.2600 could open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 143.30. With an escape upwards, the potential for a rise to 144.88 could open. With an escape from the range downwards, a link of correction to 141.66 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 144.88 might follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of a declining wave to 0.8911. Today a link of growth might develop to 0.8977. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9040 could open, from where the trend might continue to 0.9055.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken the level of 0.6696 upwards and suggests developing a correction to 0.6727. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.6696 might follow. Next, a link of growth to 0.6733 is not excluded.





BRENT

Brent is forming a structure of growth to 76.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 74.20 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 78.50 might follow, from where the wave could continue to 80.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 1924.94. The range might extend to 1936.86. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1905.55 could begin.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4308.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around 4346.0. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction to 4379.0 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the potential for a wave of decline to 4308.0 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4379.0 might develop, followed by a decline to 4296.0. This is the first target.



