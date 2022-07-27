EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.0133, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct up to 1.0200; if to the downside – start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.0033.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 1.1965, GBPUSD is correcting up to 1.2061. Later, the market may fall to break 1.1955 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1850.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the correctional wave at 137.12, USDJPY is expected to form a new descending structure to break 134.66 and then continue falling with the target at 133.86.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating below 0.9660. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9586 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9738.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues falling to break 0.6909. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.6858.





BRENT

Having finished the correction at 103.15, Brent is expected to consolidate there. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave towards 106.45, or even extend this structure to teach the short-term target at 108.85.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still correcting down to 1711.44 and may later start another growth to break 1728.85. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1749.15.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating above 3919.0. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and reach 4100.0. Later, the market may start a new decline towards 4010.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4233.0.



