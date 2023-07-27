EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD formed a consolidation range around 1.1057 and expanded it to 1.1117, exiting the range upwards. Today the quotes might rise to 1.1122 (with a test from below). After the price hits this level, a new wave of decline to 1.1020 could start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the trend to 1.0977 might also open. This is the first target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has formed a consolidation range around 1.2885. Exiting it upwards, the market formed a correction structure to 1.2972. A wave of decline to 1.2885 is expected to start. A breakout of this level could open the potential for a decline to 1.2770 by the trend. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has corrected to 139.44. A new structure of growth to 140.70 is expected today. And with a breakout of this level upwards, the potential for a rise to 142.36 could open. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed a correction to 0.8580. A link of growth to 0.8634 could form today. Next, a new link of decline to 0.8570 is not excluded, after which a new wave of growth to 0.8799 could develop. This is the first target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a correction structure to 0.6811. A new wave of decline to 0.6737 could develop today, from where the trend might continue to 0.6655. This is the first target.
BRENT
Brent is forming a consolidation range around 83.00. The range is expected to expand to 83.62. This is a local target. Next, a correction to 81.00 might begin, followed by a rise to 84.00. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1967.25, extending the correction to 1982.00 with an escape upwards. Today the quotes could drop to 1967.25. A breakout of this level might let the trend continue to 1937.35.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a link of growth to 4591.0. After it reaches this level, a decline to 4530.0 is expected. And a breakout of this mark could open the potential for a decline to 4488.0. This is the first target.
