EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a wave of decline to 1.0521. Today the quotes might correct to 1.0590. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 1.0515 could begin. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2068. Today it could correct to 1.2170. Next, the trend might continue to 1.2000. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a rising impulse to 150.75 and a correction to 149.83. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around 150.30 and might drop to 149.80. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a decline to 149.33 could open. This is the first target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has reached the local target of the declining wave at 0.9003. Today the quotes might correct to 0.8965 (with a test from above). Next, a new rising movement to 0.9040 might begin. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a consolidation range around 0.6310 and, escaping it upwards, could extend the correction to 0.6350. After it is over, the wave of decline is expected to continue to 0.6266. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of correction to 86.50. Today the market might rise to 89.50 and, breaking this level upwards, might open the potential for a new ascending wave to 93.25, from where the trend could continue to 95.00. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1977.00. Today the range could expand to 2001.11. Next, a decline to 1952.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level, the potential for a wave of decline to 1905.00 might open. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4125.5. A link of correction to 4185.0 might form today (with a test from below). After the correction is over, a decline to 4111.1 is expected. This is the first target.



