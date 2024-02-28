EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD currency pair extends a decline wave to 1.0830. Practically, a consolidation range continues developing around this level. With an upward escape from the range, the correction might extend to 1.0870. A downward escape could open the potential for a decline wave to 1.0790, from where the trend might continue to 1.0730. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair continues developing a decline wave to 1.2657. Practically, a consolidation range continues forming around this level. With an upward escape, the correction might extend to 1.2700. A downward escape could open the potential for a wave to 1.2600, from where the trend might continue to 1.2560. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair has completed a decline wave to 150.07, forming a growth link to 150.50 today. Currently, the market is completing a narrow consolidation range around this level. With an upward escape, a growth link to 150.88 could form. With an escape downwards, a decline link to 149.40 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 151.70.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8800 without any obvious trend. A decline to 0.8776 could follow today. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 0.8823 might form. With a downward escape, a correction to 0.8733 could follow. With an upward escape, the trend might extend to 0.8865. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair is forming a decline wave structure to 0.6517. Once this level is reached, a narrow consolidation range can be expected. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 0.6495 could open. This is a local target. The trend might later continue to 0.6578.
BRENT
Brent has formed a growth wave to 82.68. A decline to 81.92 is expected today. Next, a growth link to 83.00 could follow, from where the trend might extend to 86.50. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a wide consolidation range around 2026.34 without any expressed trend. The market might expand the range upwards to 2042.00 today. Next, a decline to 2026.00 could follow. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a wave to 2011.00 might open. This is the first target of the decline wave.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 5078.0. A decline to 5045.0 could follow today. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 5143.0 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 4921.0 might form. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.