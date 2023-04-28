EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of decline to 1.0992. Today the quotes have corrected to 1.1038. At the moment, the market is forming a new structure of a wave of decline to 1.0986. After it reaches this level, a link of growth to 1.1025 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0955. The target is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2480. The range could extend to 1.2522. Next, a decline to 1.2410 could follow. And with a breakout of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 1.2300 could open.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 134.90. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With a breakout of this range downwards, a link of correction to 133.60 is not excluded. And with an escape upwards, the wave could continue to 136.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.8975. Today the market could correct to 0.8909. Then a link of growth to 0.8993 could follow, from where the wave could continue to 0.9050.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6618 without any bright trend. With an escape from the range upwards a link of correction to 0.6644 is not excluded (a test from below). With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 0.6568 could develop.





BRENT

Brent has formed a consolidation range around 77.80. Today the market is breaking the level of 78.60 upwards. It is expected to reach 80.15. The target is first. Next, a correction to 78.60 (a test from above) and growth to 81.75 are expected, from where the wave could continue to 82.85.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1974.00. Today the market has performed a link of correction to 1987.00. It could continue to 1995.00. After the correction will be over, the wave of decline could continue to 1966.00 and even go further to 1900.00.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4150.0. Today the market could correct to 4100.0. Then growth to 4160.0 could follow, from where the trend could develop to 4195.0.



