EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.1111. A consolidation range is forming around this level. With a downward escape from the range, a decline wave to 1.1020 is expected. With an upward escape, a growth structure to 1.1155 is not excluded. Next, the pair might go down by the trend to 1.0888. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a growth wave to 1.2800. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level today. A downward escape from it to 1.2715 is expected, from where the trend might continue to 1.2612. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a decline wave to 140.70. After the price reaches this level, a growth link to 141.66 is expected (a test from below), followed by a decline to 140.45. Next, a rise to 144.00 could form.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a decline wave to 0.8400. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a decline to 0.8380 might open. Once this level is reached, a new growth wave to 0.8480 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 0.8570. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming a decline wave to 0.6824, followed by a rise to 0.6844 and a decline to 0.6780. This is the first target. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.6825 is expected (a test from below).





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction wave to 79.33. A consolidation range is forming above this level today. Extension of the range to 79.20 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 81.60 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 83.00. This is the first target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a growth wave to 2089.00. Once this level is reached, a correction to 2052.75 might follow (a test from above). Next, a growth structure to 2118.00 is expected.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4800.0. Extension of the range to 4805.0 is not excluded. Next, a decline wave to 4772.0 might follow. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 4696.0 might open. This is the first target.



