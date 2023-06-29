EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has broken 1.0920 downwards and continues developing a structure of decline to 1.0880. After the quotes reach this level, a link of growth to 1.0920 is not excluded (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0857 is expected, from where the wave could continue to 1.0750. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2606. The market is consolidating above this level today. A link of correction to 1.2686 is not excluded (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2538 could follow. This is the first target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 144.88. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 143.90 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 145.00. Next, a wave of decline to 141.66 might start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8977. A link of growth to 0.9004 is expected to develop today. And with a breakout of this level as well, the potential for a wave of growth to 0.9055 might open. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6594. A link of corrective growth to 0.6650 (s test from below) is not excluded today. Next, a decline to 0.6587 could follow. And after the price reaches the target, a new wave of growth to 0.6717 might start.





BRENT

Brent has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 71.85. Today the market has completed an impulse of growth to 74.38. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming under this level. The price could escape this range upwards to 77.34 and extend the wave to 81.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold goes on developing a wave of decline to 1900.00. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 1918.15 could begin, followed by a decline to 1906.50. Next, a wave of growth to 1936.80 might start.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a corrective structure to 4389.5. A new wave of decline to 4326.8 is expected today, from where the trend could continue to 4282.2.



