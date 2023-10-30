EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has performed a corrective wave to 1.0596. Today the market continues developing a declining wave to 1.0500. After it reaches this target, a consolidation range could form around it. Escaping the range downwards, the price might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.0433. This is the first target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a corrective wave to 1.2160. Today the market continues forming a declining wave to 1.2080. After it reaches this level, a consolidation range might form around it. Escaping the range downwards, the potential for a declining wave to 1.2000 could open. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a declining wave to 149.74. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape from the range downwards and further development of the wave to 149.00 is expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 149.70 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 148.75 might happen. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF extends a wave of growth to 0.9050, and after this level is reached, a correction to 0.9000 might follow (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 0.9091 could form. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has formed a correction to 0.6358. Another link of correction to 0.6363 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6288. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent has completed a wave of growth to 86.36. Today the market could correct to 87.90. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 91.00 could begin, from where the wave might extend to 92.50. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1977.00. Today the market has expanded the range to 2009.20. Next, a decline to 1953.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a declinig wave to 1896.40 might open. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4102.5. A link of correction to 4185.0 might form today (with a test from below). After the correction is over, a decline to 4143.0 is expected.
