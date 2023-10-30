Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 30.10.2023

30.10.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has performed a corrective wave to 1.0596. Today the market continues developing a declining wave to 1.0500. After it reaches this target, a consolidation range could form around it. Escaping the range downwards, the price might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.0433. This is the first target.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a corrective wave to 1.2160. Today the market continues forming a declining wave to 1.2080. After it reaches this level, a consolidation range might form around it. Escaping the range downwards, the potential for a declining wave to 1.2000 could open. This is a local target.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a declining wave to 149.74. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape from the range downwards and further development of the wave to 149.00 is expected. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 149.70 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 148.75 might happen. This is the first target.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF extends a wave of growth to 0.9050, and after this level is reached, a correction to 0.9000 might follow (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 0.9091 could form. This is a local target.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a correction to 0.6358. Another link of correction to 0.6363 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6288. This is a local target.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 86.36. Today the market could correct to 87.90. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 91.00 could begin, from where the wave might extend to 92.50. This is a local target.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1977.00. Today the market has expanded the range to 2009.20. Next, a decline to 1953.00 is expected. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a declinig wave to 1896.40 might open. This is the first target.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4102.5. A link of correction to 4185.0 might form today (with a test from below). After the correction is over, a decline to 4143.0 is expected.

S&P 500
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

