RoboForex adds 30 CFDs on Brazilian stocks to R Trader

RoboForex has expanded the list of trading instruments in its innovative R Trader web terminal by making 30 CFDs on Brazilian stocks available for trading with tight spreads and low commissions! The list of new instruments includes such companies as AmBev (ABEV3), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), Itau Unibanco (ITUB4), Petrobras (PETR4), and Vale (VALE3).

Conditions for trading CFDs on Brazilian stocks Commission – from 0.1% (but not less than 10 BRL).

Spreads – from 0 pips.

Leverage – up to 1:5.

Trading time – from 4:10 to 10:55 PM (server time).

In addition to that, RoboForex offers you to trade over 3,000 real stocks and CFDs on stocks of the largest American, British, German, French companies, and others. RoboForex clients have the opportunity to invest in shares of Netflix, Google, Amazon, receive dividends, and participate in corporate actions. 100 USD on your account will be enough to start investing.

