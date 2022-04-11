Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex adds 7 new cryptocurrencies

11.04.2022 / 10:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex now offers 7 new cryptocurrencies to invest in: ALGOUSD, AVAXUSD, BNBUSD, LUNAUSD, MANAUSD, MATICUSD and UNIUSD. All these pairs are already available on the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R StocksTrader platforms.

Investing in Cryptocurrencies with RoboForex means:

  • 24/7 access to more than 30 crypto instruments
    BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, BCH, LUNA, XRP, and others.

  • A single account for all investments
    You won’t need another wallet or account at a crypto exchange.

  • Conditions at the level of crypto exchanges
    The commission for cryptocurrencies on Prime accounts is 0.1%.

Cryptocurrencies are a promising investment trend, which is chosen by a lot of clients at RoboForex. Therefore, we plan to continue adding new crypto instruments to our existing list and enhancing investment conditions.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

