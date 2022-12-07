EURUSD: times of uncertainty. Overview for 07.12.2022

The market major this Wednesday declined and took a pause. The current quote is 1.0450.

EURUSD remains very sensitive to the turbulence of market moods. On Wednesday, there are minimum important statistics, so consolidation may take time.

The main market sentiment is uncertainty. There is still a week left till the meeting of the US Federal Reserve System, and the market has a lot to ponder on.

Before the meeting, the US will issue the PPI, inflation expectations, and inflation itself. This can increase market volatility closer to the meeting.

The main idea of these days will be wild guesses about what the Fed will do with the rate: whether the rate will grow by 50 base points by the CME, or whether the Fed will act rationally and lift it by 75 base points.