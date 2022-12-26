EUR celebrating Christmas. Overview for 26.12.2022

On Monday, the market major is neutral. The current quote is 1.0630.

The Catholic World is celebrating Christmas. Hence, many markets are shut down on Monday and Tuesday; there are no events or statistics. After such a volatile year, it is high time to slow down.

Until Thursday, the macroeconomic calendar will be empty. Next, take a look at the US weekly report on unemployment claims and at some minor reports.

Thin market is dangerous because of unexpected price surges on any emotional background.

In Q1, 2023, monetary strategies of the US Federal Reserve System and the European Central Bank are likely to remain without changes. Interest rates will keep growing, the question is how much at a time. The ECB is likely to increase the rate fast and bright, the Fed will possibly be looking for reasons to slow down in tightening the monetary policy, giving signals for the end of the growth. All these actions are quite expected but will still get into the focus of attention.

A slow-down in the interest rate growth will compromise the USD.