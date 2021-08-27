EURUSD is hanging in the air. Overview for 27.08.2021

EURUSD remains stable in anticipation of Powell’s comments.

The major currency pair remains neutral in anticipation of the speech to be delivered by the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1760.

Yesterday, monetary policymakers shared their opinions in Jackson Hole and commented on the reduction of the regulator’s stimulus programs. The common voice is quite positive and the current economic recovery allows to decrease the QE program volume as early as the end of 2021. The key reason for this is the inflation boost and uncertainty of how the indicator might behave next year.

At the moment, the volume of the Fed’s program is $120 billion every month. Sure, this volume might have been already reduced – it is what market players are expecting since the American economy improved pretty much, which is confirmed by the macroeconomic statistics.

The second estimate of the US GDP for the second quarter of 2021 was good: the indicator showed 6.6% against the previous estimate of 6.5%. although it was expected to improve up to 6.7%. However, there will be the third estimate, which may show an even better number.

Today, apart from the comments from Jackson Hole, one should pay attention to the reports on the Personal Income/Spending from the USA. Also, there will be the revised data on the Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan, which is expected to improve in August.