The USD rose again. Overview for 28.09.2021

EURUSD is back to falling despite investors’ huge risk appetite.

The major currency pair weakened a little bit on Tuesday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1683.

The US 10-year bond yield went up yesterday, thus helping the “greenback” to get stronger. This week, investors are expecting speeches from several FOMC members, whose opinions and comments may confirm market expectations of the QE program reduction in the nearest future.

Discussions and talks about the tightening of monetary policy in the USA are the key topics among the “greenback” enthusiasts now. There is a feeling that important changes are on the horizon but the regulator doesn’t want investors to be fussy ahead of time.

The statistics published yesterday showed that the Durable Goods Orders added 1.8% m/m in August after expanding by 0.5% m/m in July and against the expected reading of 0.7% m/m. The Core Durable Goods Orders added 0.2% m/m.

The components of the report show that the key contribution was made by nondefense aircraft and parts (+77.9%), capital goods (+6.7%), transportation (+5.5%), and manufacturing (+3.3%).

Today is going to be very busy. First of all, there will a speech by the ECB Governor Christine Lagarde, who will be followed by the FOMC members and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.