EURUSD is growing confidently. Overview for 29.03.2023

EURUSD on Wednesday keeps growing. The current quote is 1.0840.

As long as investors are calming down about the prospects of a banking crisis in the US and Europe, the start paying more interest to EURUSD.

According to the statistics from yesterday, the Conference Board CCI in the US in March grew to 104.2 points from 103.4 points previously. The forecast had suggested a decline to 101.0. Growing activity of businesses is a good sign confirming the stability of the country’s economy.

One of the US investment bank has brought up the seasonal factor influencing the USD. For example, over the past 20 years, April has always been the worst month for the dollar. In 70% of cases, the USD begins falling in April, giving start to rather soft dynamics of the currency over the whole second quarter. The history of fluctuations is an ambiguous but clear and well-supported thing that is worth paying attention to.

Today the US will present a report on pending sales in the secondary housing market in February. As for the European statistics, there are none scheduled for Wednesday that could influence the dynamics of currencies.