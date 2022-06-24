Murrey Math Lines 24.06.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT
As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8, the S&P Index is trading outside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall to reach -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.