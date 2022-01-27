Murrey Math Lines 27.01.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price tests and breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8 to the downside, XAUUSD is back to consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 4/8 and move downwards to reach the downside border of this range at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue falling.
