EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has completed a growth wave, reaching 1.0750. Today it could develop a downward trajectory to 1.0670, later potentially rising to 1.0715. After hitting this level, the price could fall to 1.0660, from where the trend could possibly continue to 1.0600. This is the first target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a growth wave, reaching 1.2424. Today the market is forming a decline wave to 1.2252, followed by a rise to 1.2333. Another decline wave to 1.2200 could develop next, with the trend potentially continuing to 1.2100.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a correction to 149.16. Today the market continues its upward momentum, targeting 150.55. After the price reaches this level, it is expected to decline to 149.85. Then another structure of growth to 151.33 could develop, potentially expanding to 152.20.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a correction to 0.8955. Today upward momentum to 0.9010 is forming, potentially followed by another link of correction to 0.8918. Afterwards, the price might start rising to 0.9010, from where the trend could continue to 0.9133.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a growth structure, reaching 0.6520. Today the market is forming a decline wave to 0.6400. After reaching this level, the price is expected to rise to 0.6464 and then drop to 0.6350, possibly falling further by the trend to 0.6288. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent continues to correct, targeting 84.22. Once the price hits this level, it could start rising to 87.60, and later decline to 85.85. Afterwards, growth to 89.40 is expected, potentially extending to 95.00. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction, reaching 2003.90. Today another decline wave to 1961.00 could develop, from where the trend could potentially continue to 1920.70. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a growth wave, reaching 4374.0. Today a consolidation range could develop around this level. A link of growth to 4383.0 could form, followed by a decline to 4308.0. This is the first target. Next, the price could rise to 4343.0 and fall to 4242.0. This is a local target.



