EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 1.0944 without any obvious trend. With an escape from the range upwards, a correction could develop to 1.1010. With a downward escape, the potential for a decline wave to 1.0733 might open. This is the first target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2727 without any obvious trend. A decline link to 1.2685 is expected today. Next, the range could extend to 1.2777, after which a decline wave to 1.2500 might begin.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a growth wave to 144.94. A correction to 143.95 is expected today. When it is over, a new growth wave to 146.44 could start. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range under 0.8527. With an escape upwards, the growth potential to 0.8598 could open. This is the first target. Next, a correction link to 0.8464 is expected.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6705 without any obvious trend. A decline link to 0.6666 is expected. Once this level is reached, a corrective wave to 0.6767 might start, followed by a decline to 0.6600.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 77.55 without any expressed trend. An escape from the range upwards could open the potential for a growth wave to 83.15, from where the trend might continue to 91.50. A downward escape might entail a further correction to 70.00. Next, a growth wave to 95.00 is expected to begin.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a decline wave to 2014.80. Once this level is reached, a new growth wave to 2131.78 might begin, followed by a corrective decline to 2051.55. Next, a new growth wave to 2155.00 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4725.5. A growth link to 4770.5 is expected today. Next, a correction to 4725.0 might follow. Once it is over, a new growth structure to 4787.0 might form.
