Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 14.11.2023

14.11.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0680. Extension of the range to 1.0705 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1.0640 might follow. And with a breakout of this level, the pair might drop to 1.0622, from where the trend could continue to 1.0540. This is a local target.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a consolidation range around 1.2242 and, escaping it upwards, the pair extends the correction to 1.2297. After the correction is over, a wave of decline to 1.2133 might begin. This is a local target.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 151.90 and a correction to 151.20. Today the market is forming a rising movement to 151.95, from where the trend could continue to 152.69. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 150.95 might form. Next, a rise to 153.07 might follow.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9017 without any strong trend. Extension of the range to 0.9057 is not excluded today. And with a breakout of this range upwards, the potential for a rising wave to 0.9100 might open. This is a local target.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a link of correction to 0.6390. A new wave of decline to 0.6332 is expected to begin today, from where the trend might extend to 0.6311. This is a local target.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of growth to 82.15. A consolidation range has formed around this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, the potential for a rising wave to 84.10 might open, from where the trend could continue to 86.05. This is a local target.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1940.35. Extension of the range to 1951.88 is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1924.00 might follow, from where the wave could continue to 1910.90. This is a local target.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4414.0. Extension of the range to 4432.0 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, a declining wave to 4343.0 might start. This is the first target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

