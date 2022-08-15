EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.0240, EURUSD is consolidating there. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave towards 1.0306; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.0145, or even extend this structure down to 1.0080.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.2130, GBPUSD is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1.2197; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1990.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 132.30; it has already expanded the range up to 133.85. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards the downside border at 130.80 and then return to test 132.30 from below. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 129.15.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending structure with the short-term target at 0.9449 along with the correction down to 0.9400, USDCHF is expected to start another growth to reach 0.9464.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating below 0.7140. Possibly, the pair may resume falling with the target at 0.7070, or even extend this structure down to 0.7000.





BRENT

After finishing the ascending structure at 101.11 along with the descending wave towards 99.00, Brent has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 96.96.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating below 1807.70. Possibly, today the metal may break the range to the downside and correct to test 1751.30 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1822.40.





S&P 500

The S&P index has formed the consolidation range around 4247.0. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 4289.9; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 4180.0, or even extend this structure down to 4080.0.



