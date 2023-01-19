EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.0886. A wave of decline to 1.0765 is forming today. Then a correction to 1.0826 should follow. Next, a wave of decline to 1.0703 might form. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth ti 1.2433. Today an impulse of decline ti 1.2331 has happened. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards is expected to 1.2288. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 131.55. An impulse of decline to 128.60 has happened today. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline could develop ti 125.50.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.9085. After this level has been reached, an impulse of growth to 0.9272 started forming. The goal is first. Then a coreection to 0.9180 might follow.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 0.7062. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 0.6872. The goal is first. Then a correction to 0.6966 and a decline to 0.6780 might follow. The goal is local.





BRENT

Oil has completed a wave of growth to 87.90. Today a link of correctuon to 82.82 is forming. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 88.00 might form, from where the trend might continue to 93.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1894.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and falling to 1865.00 should follow. And with a breakaway of this level as well downwards, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is first.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline ti 3925.5. Today a consolidation range might form under this level. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 3840.0. The goal is first.



