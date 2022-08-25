EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9909, EURUSD is growing towards 1.0030. After that, the instrument may start another with the target at 0.9950, or even extend this structure down to 0.9807.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.1755, GBPUSD is growing towards 1.1885. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 1.1777 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1695.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 136.50. Today, the pair may fall towards 135.70 and then form one more ascending structure to test 136.00 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 134.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9645. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 0.9600. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9715; if to the downside – start a new correction to reach 0.9515.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6900. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.6970 and then start another decline with the target at 0.6900.





BRENT

Brent has reached its upside target at 102.22; right now, it is consolidating there. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 102.33 and then start a new decline with the target at 99.70, or even extend this correctional structure down to 97.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1757.30, Gold is expected to consolidate there. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and continue the correction down to 1742.42. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1772.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the descending wave at 4110.0; right now, it is consolidating around 4139.0. Possibly, today the asset may grow towards 4170.0 and then fall to return to 4139.0. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth to reach 4222.0; if to the downside –resume trading downwards with the target at 4090.0.



